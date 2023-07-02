UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 283,452 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in UBS Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 94,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in UBS Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 33,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.



