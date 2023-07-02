Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBT opened at $24.93 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 18,908.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.0524 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

