Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $29,000 Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,769,000 after purchasing an additional 186,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $49.00 on Friday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $545.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.78.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $573.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

