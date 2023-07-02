Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.11. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

