Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $259,000 Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,006 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 13,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

