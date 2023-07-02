Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 11,188 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 453.8% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,948.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average of $110.70. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

