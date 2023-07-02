Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visteon Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $97.25 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

