Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 833 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 74.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Systrade AG raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% in the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.