Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,751,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LANC opened at $201.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.65. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $126.82 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.11). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LANC. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.