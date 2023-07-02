Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 1,189 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $2,598,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $15,589,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

