Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lowered its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,249,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after acquiring an additional 238,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:SQM opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $60.21 and a 1-year high of $115.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.76%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.50%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

