Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 424.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.101 dividend. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

