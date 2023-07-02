Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $113.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $128.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

