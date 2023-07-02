Bridgeworth LLC Purchases Shares of 12,761 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $964.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $145.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

