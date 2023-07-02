Bridgeworth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Taika Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after acquiring an additional 721,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 585,524 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

