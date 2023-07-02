Segment Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

