Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 130.7% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 734,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $589,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

