Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.