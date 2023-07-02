Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.00.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.