Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Netflix Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $440.49 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

