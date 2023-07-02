Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 29,509 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of S&W Seed worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

