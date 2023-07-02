SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

