Segment Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

CAT opened at $246.05 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

