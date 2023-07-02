Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,504 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

