Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $22.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

