Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after purchasing an additional 353,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 310,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,943,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $350.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.45. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.05 and a twelve month high of $363.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

