Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 753 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

