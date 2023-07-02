Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,449 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $289.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.



