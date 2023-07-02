StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.87. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

