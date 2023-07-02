American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 197.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

