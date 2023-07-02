Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Impinj by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Impinj by 281.9% in the first quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the first quarter worth $2,365,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Impinj Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PI opened at $89.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $29,875.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $472,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,406.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $29,875.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,039 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

