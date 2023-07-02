Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

