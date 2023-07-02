Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

