Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.37% of Friedman Industries worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Friedman Industries by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 26.6 %

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.72%.

Friedman Industries Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Stories

