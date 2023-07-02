Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $478.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.