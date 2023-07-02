The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

