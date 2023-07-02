Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $436,000 Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.1 %

AMETEK stock opened at $161.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.98 and a 52-week high of $162.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

