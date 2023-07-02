Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.98. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.