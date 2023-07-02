Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 110,872 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,646,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 371,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

