VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,015 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,659 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,134,000 after purchasing an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after purchasing an additional 276,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.