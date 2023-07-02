Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

