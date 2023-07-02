New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.