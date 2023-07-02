Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $57.56 and a 12-month high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.20.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

