Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 993,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DGX opened at $140.56 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

