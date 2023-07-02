Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 32.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 51,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 226,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB opened at $37.15 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

