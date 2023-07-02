The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Decreased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSXMA opened at $32.81 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.