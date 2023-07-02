Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.03.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.