iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 382,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 122,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

