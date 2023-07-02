Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

