Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,480,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,279,000 after purchasing an additional 789,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

